New Features:

Wager’s Weekly Gauntlet:

Roll into thrilling weekly challenges crafted by Wager Rollins himself. Expect unpredictable twists and ever-changing rules - and importantly, no saves. Only mastery will earn your victory.

Score & Tokens:

Every Gauntlet rewards you with Score which you will need to win Tokens. Use them in Wager Rollins’ Gauntlet Shop in The Sanctuary. Tokens earn stylish, account-bound prizes - including 25 brand-new weapon skins that carry over across all your saves!

New Weapon Enhancements, Relics & Ability Cards:

Sharpen your arsenal with 12 new weapon enhancements, 10 new relics, and 2 new ability cards, each tied to exciting new status effects.

New Status Effect: Head or Tails:

Flip the coin of fate! This new Status Effect can sway the essence of luck in your favour, but which side will you unleash - Heads or Tails?



Compete on the Leaderboards!

Think you’re the luckiest Dice Wielder in Random? Prove it!

Complete Wager's challenges, earn score, and climb the ranks to show your mastery. Every roll counts toward glory - will you claim the top spot?

QoL Updates

Added Hungarian fan translation

Added Ambience volume setting

Added Audio tails when changing scenes

Updated Graphics Presets to allow setting changes

Updated Cosmetic sorting in the Journal

Updated Relic Journal unlock system

Increased Cursed Chest spawn rates

Bug Fixes

Fixed Weird Red Juice relic damage value

Fixed Cosmetic Menu selector bounds on Switch

Fixed New Game SFX duplication

Fixed Subtitle preview overlap

Fixed Arabic numerals display on price tags

Fixed Menu soft lock bug

Halloween Deals

To celebrate the release of Wager’s Gauntlet, we have also prepared some hauntingly good Halloween deals!

Don’t miss our Daily Deal & Steam sale! Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is currently 40% off - what a steal!

If you’re looking for your next Halloween Costume, check out the new Cursed Couture DLC - featuring some spooky sets for Aleksandra and Fortune Check them out here!.

And for all your roguelike fanatics, we have bundled up with the action-packed and recently released Godbreakers! Check out our joint bundle - including the Cursed Couture DLC, the perfect addition to add some ghastly glamour to your wardrobe: GODBREAKERS x Lost in Random: The Eternal Die!.

Fortune smiles on the brave. Step into the Gauntlet, take on Wager’s challenges, and prove your might in Lost in Random: The Eternal Die!

Play now and test your luck, skill, and daring! And of course, let us know your thoughts!



Yours Randomly,

Stormteller Games ⚔️



