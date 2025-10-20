 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20464018
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates

Laboratory Improvements:​​

  • Terrain optimization

  • Added 1 new spawn point (now 3 total)

  • Slightly increased enemy count

  • More loot containers

  • Adjusted surface loot distribution:

  • Reduced electronics (e.g., GPUs)

  • Increased medical supplies (e.g., LEDX)

Farm Town Optimization:​​

  • Enhanced terrain connectivity in certain areas

  • Principal’s Office Quest:​​

  • Key item locations adjusted for easier access

New Keybindings:​​

  • Added ​​shooting/aiming​​ keybinds (Note: Changes can only be reverted by resetting to default. Future optimizations planned.)

  • Added ​​perspective toggle​​ keybind

Mission Adjustments:​​

  • Reduced kill requirements for certain tasks

  • "Certified Courier"​​ now unlocks ​​Travel Backpack​​ purchase

  • "Expert Courier-1"​​ now unlocks ​​Survivor Backpack​​ purchase

Workbench Upgrade:​​

  • Armor-Piercing Ammo Crafting​​ now also unlocks ​​Standard Sniper Rounds​​ and ​​MAG-Basic Ammo​​

Mod Support:​​

  • Added ​​mod load order editing​​ (Requires restart to apply)

Balance Changes:​​

  • Reduced ​​Mysael’s bullet velocity​​

Motion Sickness Mode:​​

  • Removed some camera motion effects

UI/UX Improvements:​​

  • Increased text size in item descriptions

  • Expanded interaction range for lost items

Storm Zone:​​

  • Added a few roaming enemies to underground areas

FIXES

  • Corrected crafting station for certain items (e.g., ​​Condensed Slurry, Cola​​) — now at ​​Workbench​​, not ​​Medical Station​​,

  • Fixed missing blueprints in the ​​Field Manual​​,

  • Patched an exploit where interacting with lost items during extraction made players invincible,

  • Fixed weight display inaccuracies at lower carry weights,

  • Fixed a bug where hostile AI would not open doors.


Troubleshooting

Black Screen on Launch (via Steam):​​

Possible GPU or save file issue. Try:

① Update GPU drivers

② Disable Steam’s ​​Shader Cache​​

③ Backup & reset saves: Copy contents of savesfolder elsewhere → Delete original savesfolder → Paste back

Cannot Extract in Tutorial:​​

① Check if ​​C: drive​​ is full

② If not, try the save backup/reset method above

FPS Drops/Visual Issues:​​

Disable ​​VSync​​ and cap FPS to ​​60-90​​

If visuals are blurry, try disabling ​​FSR​​

(Note: Mining rigs dropping to 30 FPS is a known issue — under active investigation.)

Settings Not Saving:​​

DM support​​ with your ​​save + log files​​ for analysis. (We’ll investigate but fixes may take time...)

Yellow Duck Exclamation Mark Freeze:​​

DM support​​ with ​​save + log files​​.

Random Crashes/Freezes:​​

Some community mods may have compatibility issues. If you experience crashes or freezes, try disabling certain mods first.

If none of these solutions work, ​​​​DM @DucklingTony in Discord ​​or ​​Email us:​​ duckov2025@gmail.com

