Updates
Laboratory Improvements:
Terrain optimization
Added 1 new spawn point (now 3 total)
Slightly increased enemy count
More loot containers
Adjusted surface loot distribution:
Reduced electronics (e.g., GPUs)
Increased medical supplies (e.g., LEDX)
Farm Town Optimization:
Enhanced terrain connectivity in certain areas
Principal’s Office Quest:
Key item locations adjusted for easier access
New Keybindings:
Added shooting/aiming keybinds (Note: Changes can only be reverted by resetting to default. Future optimizations planned.)
Added perspective toggle keybind
Mission Adjustments:
Reduced kill requirements for certain tasks
"Certified Courier" now unlocks Travel Backpack purchase
"Expert Courier-1" now unlocks Survivor Backpack purchase
Workbench Upgrade:
Armor-Piercing Ammo Crafting now also unlocks Standard Sniper Rounds and MAG-Basic Ammo
Mod Support:
Added mod load order editing (Requires restart to apply)
Balance Changes:
Reduced Mysael’s bullet velocity
Motion Sickness Mode:
Removed some camera motion effects
UI/UX Improvements:
Increased text size in item descriptions
Expanded interaction range for lost items
Storm Zone:
Added a few roaming enemies to underground areas
FIXES
Corrected crafting station for certain items (e.g., Condensed Slurry, Cola) — now at Workbench, not Medical Station,
Fixed missing blueprints in the Field Manual,
Patched an exploit where interacting with lost items during extraction made players invincible,
Fixed weight display inaccuracies at lower carry weights,
Fixed a bug where hostile AI would not open doors.
Troubleshooting
Black Screen on Launch (via Steam):
Possible GPU or save file issue. Try:
① Update GPU drivers
② Disable Steam’s Shader Cache
③ Backup & reset saves: Copy contents of savesfolder elsewhere → Delete original savesfolder → Paste back
Cannot Extract in Tutorial:
① Check if C: drive is full
② If not, try the save backup/reset method above
FPS Drops/Visual Issues:
Disable VSync and cap FPS to 60-90
If visuals are blurry, try disabling FSR
(Note: Mining rigs dropping to 30 FPS is a known issue — under active investigation.)
Settings Not Saving:
DM support with your save + log files for analysis. (We’ll investigate but fixes may take time...)
Yellow Duck Exclamation Mark Freeze:
DM support with save + log files.
Random Crashes/Freezes:
Some community mods may have compatibility issues. If you experience crashes or freezes, try disabling certain mods first.
Changed files in this update