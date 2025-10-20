Updates

Laboratory Improvements:​​

Terrain optimization

Added 1 new spawn point (now 3 total)

Slightly increased enemy count

More loot containers

Adjusted surface loot distribution:

Reduced electronics (e.g., GPUs)

Increased medical supplies (e.g., LEDX)

Farm Town Optimization:​​

Enhanced terrain connectivity in certain areas

Principal’s Office Quest:​​

Key item locations adjusted for easier access

New Keybindings:​​

Added ​​shooting/aiming​​ keybinds (Note: Changes can only be reverted by resetting to default. Future optimizations planned.)

Added ​​perspective toggle​​ keybind

Mission Adjustments:​​

Reduced kill requirements for certain tasks

"Certified Courier"​​ now unlocks ​​Travel Backpack​​ purchase

"Expert Courier-1"​​ now unlocks ​​Survivor Backpack​​ purchase

Workbench Upgrade:​​

Armor-Piercing Ammo Crafting​​ now also unlocks ​​Standard Sniper Rounds​​ and ​​MAG-Basic Ammo​​

Mod Support:​​

Added ​​mod load order editing​​ (Requires restart to apply)

Balance Changes:​​

Reduced ​​Mysael’s bullet velocity​​

Motion Sickness Mode:​​

Removed some camera motion effects

UI/UX Improvements:​​

Increased text size in item descriptions

Expanded interaction range for lost items

Storm Zone:​​

Added a few roaming enemies to underground areas

FIXES

Corrected crafting station for certain items (e.g., ​​Condensed Slurry, Cola​​) — now at ​​Workbench​​, not ​​Medical Station​​,

Fixed missing blueprints in the ​​Field Manual​​,

Patched an exploit where interacting with lost items during extraction made players invincible,

Fixed weight display inaccuracies at lower carry weights,

Fixed a bug where hostile AI would not open doors.



Troubleshooting

Black Screen on Launch (via Steam):​​

Possible GPU or save file issue. Try:

① Update GPU drivers

② Disable Steam’s ​​Shader Cache​​

③ Backup & reset saves: Copy contents of savesfolder elsewhere → Delete original savesfolder → Paste back

Cannot Extract in Tutorial:​​

① Check if ​​C: drive​​ is full

② If not, try the save backup/reset method above

FPS Drops/Visual Issues:​​

Disable ​​VSync​​ and cap FPS to ​​60-90​​

If visuals are blurry, try disabling ​​FSR​​

(Note: Mining rigs dropping to 30 FPS is a known issue — under active investigation.)

Settings Not Saving:​​

DM support​​ with your ​​save + log files​​ for analysis. (We’ll investigate but fixes may take time...)

Yellow Duck Exclamation Mark Freeze:​​

DM support​​ with ​​save + log files​​.

Random Crashes/Freezes:​​

Some community mods may have compatibility issues. If you experience crashes or freezes, try disabling certain mods first.



If none of these solutions work, ​​​​DM @DucklingTony in Discord ​​or ​​Email us:​​ duckov2025@gmail.com