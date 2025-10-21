 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship NINJA GAIDEN 4 ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20463907 Edited 21 October 2025 – 06:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Farmers,

We’ve released an emergency hotfix to address the missing sound issues, thank you for bringing this to our attention and for your patience.

If you run into any other issues, feel free to let us know on the Steam Discussions or over on our Discord.


Bugfix:

  • Fixed various UI SFX not working.

  • Fixed pets sound is missing.

  • Fixed Bamboo Fish net sound being heard from afar,

  • Fixed missing BGM when asking dateable NPCs to hang out.

  • Fixed door sound not playing when entering or exiting buildings.

Thank you again for your continued support.

Best regards,

The Stairway Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1158161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link