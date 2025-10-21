Hi Farmers,

We’ve released an emergency hotfix to address the missing sound issues, thank you for bringing this to our attention and for your patience.

If you run into any other issues, feel free to let us know on the Steam Discussions or over on our Discord.



Bugfix:

Fixed various UI SFX not working.

Fixed pets sound is missing.

Fixed Bamboo Fish net sound being heard from afar,

Fixed missing BGM when asking dateable NPCs to hang out.

Fixed door sound not playing when entering or exiting buildings.

Thank you again for your continued support.



Best regards,



The Stairway Team