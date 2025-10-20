🛠 Patch Notes:

Reduced the number of elements counted for the washing task on the Aurora Outrider model



Minor visual improvements to Aurora Outrider



Fixed the paint shop preview - now only the vehicle located in the active zone is displayed correctly



Improved the way the tow truck attaches to the tow dolly



QoL: Added color labels in the paint shop when hovering over a color square



