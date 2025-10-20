 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20463761 Edited 20 October 2025 – 14:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Reduced the number of elements counted for the washing task on the Aurora Outrider model
  • Minor visual improvements to Aurora Outrider
  • Fixed the paint shop preview - now only the vehicle located in the active zone is displayed correctly
  • Improved the way the tow truck attaches to the tow dolly
  • QoL: Added color labels in the paint shop when hovering over a color square






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link