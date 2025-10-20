🛠 Patch Notes:
- Reduced the number of elements counted for the washing task on the Aurora Outrider model
- Minor visual improvements to Aurora Outrider
- Fixed the paint shop preview - now only the vehicle located in the active zone is displayed correctly
- Improved the way the tow truck attaches to the tow dolly
- QoL: Added color labels in the paint shop when hovering over a color square
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
