 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20463723 Edited 20 October 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here's what I fixed:

Bullet Ant corpses were messed up,

Black Carpenter Ant majors were too low,

And regular workers were too high.

That's all thanks to ScrubLord9000 for the reports! ːcaveblazersheartː

Changed files in this update

Depot 2827521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link