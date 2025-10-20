Here's what I fixed:
Bullet Ant corpses were messed up,
Black Carpenter Ant majors were too low,
And regular workers were too high.
That's all thanks to ScrubLord9000 for the reports! ːcaveblazersheartː
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Bullet Ant corpses were messed up,
Black Carpenter Ant majors were too low,
And regular workers were too high.
That's all thanks to ScrubLord9000 for the reports! ːcaveblazersheartː
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update