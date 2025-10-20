🛒 Patch v00.60.099 – Manual Checkout Update
The Manual Checkout Desk now features a working conveyor belt and products are automatically placed into a shopping bag during checkout.
Large items now appear as a small box (document) at the cash register for a cleaner look.
Fixed an issue where a brief “0” appeared during the checkout process.
Adjusted cashier hand position for a more natural animation.
Added a VSync option in the settings for smoother gameplay.
Enjoy the update and keep your feedback coming! ❤️
Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!
