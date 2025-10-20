 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20463626
Update notes via Steam Community

🛒 Patch v00.60.099 – Manual Checkout Update

  • The Manual Checkout Desk now features a working conveyor belt and products are automatically placed into a shopping bag during checkout.

  • Large items now appear as a small box (document) at the cash register for a cleaner look.

  • Fixed an issue where a brief “0” appeared during the checkout process.

  • Adjusted cashier hand position for a more natural animation.

  • Added a VSync option in the settings for smoother gameplay.

Enjoy the update and keep your feedback coming! ❤️


Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!

https://discord.gg/yagvmMCnR7

