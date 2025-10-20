 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20463619 Edited 20 October 2025 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed

- Selecting an autosave selected a manual save under certain conditions

- The save system saving an old game state

- Game would sometimes crash when buying a horse

- A bug that was a possible reason for the game crashing after a race

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
  • Loading history…
