Hey guys, lately we've been attentively watching our top players interact with the game and we decided that we could help them, this is the goal of this update. Without further ado, here are the changes:

Added best time ghosts on each level: players runs will now be recorded locally and their best time will be replayed as a ghost. It can be enabled or disabled in the pause menu.

Made the grappling hook great again: we removed all cooldowns or hindrance when latching to a hook point or slinging.

Improved the leaderboards: they will now only show top 15 + player's best score

Added checkpoints on level 3 and 4 because new players were hating us

Level 1 intro will always play at the same speed no matter the difficulty settings

World record achievement was unfair because it was less accessible the more players speedrunned the game, so we reworked it

Worm will now have smoother rotations and will not curl up weirdly anymore

Fixed Gosu achievement not being able to obtain anymore

Fixed a bug where rope length would sometimes vary after spending too long in the same level

Fixed a bug where bursting would be impossible when clicking on a hook point

Fixed a bug where players would glitch through the ground in endless mode