Editor:
New host settings
Added a new "General" tab in the Hosts section, which includes a setting to control the waiting period before a team can re-host a competition. This can be used for events like the World Cup and other tournaments.
New draw rule
Added a new rule called “Tag Quota per Group” to limit the number of teams allowed in each group with a specific tag.
Islands & Pacific Games
To showcase the "Tag Quota per Group" rule in action, the "Island Champions Cup" has become a joint competition for the Pacific and the Island Games.
Each group holds its own qualifying rounds, each with 8 teams qualifying for the finals. The finals draw uses the "Tag Quota per Group" rule to make sure every group consists of two teams from the Pacific and two from the Island Games.
Knockout path filtering
Introduced a panel in knockout stages to filter matches by specific paths.
Web site:
https://simcups.com
Changed files in this update