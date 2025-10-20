Editor:

Added a new "General" tab in the Hosts section, which includes a setting to control the waiting period before a team can re-host a competition. This can be used for events like the World Cup and other tournaments.Added a new rule called "Tag Quota per Group" to limit the number of teams allowed in each group with a specific tag.To showcase the "Tag Quota per Group" rule in action, the "Island Champions Cup" has become a joint competition for the Pacific and the Island Games.Each group holds its own qualifying rounds, each with 8 teams qualifying for the finals. The finals draw uses the "Tag Quota per Group" rule to make sure every group consists of two teams from the Pacific and two from the Island Games.Introduced a panel in knockout stages to filter matches by specific paths.