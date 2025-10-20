 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20463298 Edited 20 October 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Editor:


New host settings


Added a new "General" tab in the Hosts section, which includes a setting to control the waiting period before a team can re-host a competition. This can be used for events like the World Cup and other tournaments.



New draw rule


Added a new rule called “Tag Quota per Group” to limit the number of teams allowed in each group with a specific tag.

Islands & Pacific Games


To showcase the "Tag Quota per Group" rule in action, the "Island Champions Cup" has become a joint competition for the Pacific and the Island Games.

Each group holds its own qualifying rounds, each with 8 teams qualifying for the finals. The finals draw uses the "Tag Quota per Group" rule to make sure every group consists of two teams from the Pacific and two from the Island Games.

Knockout path filtering


Introduced a panel in knockout stages to filter matches by specific paths.



Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link