Dear Gunsmiths,

AS VAL

VSS Vintorez

P90

New Feature: Encyclopedia

Update Launch Discounts

Looking for a complete package? These bundles offer additional savings:

We’ve prepared something special for you -. And to celebrate, we're launching some serious discounts!The AS VAL is a suppressed assault rifle developed for special forces operations.It’s known for its high rate of fire and compact design.In-game, you’ll get to explore its unique internal mechanics in full detail during disassembly and reassembly.The VSS is the sniper variant of the AS VAL, also equipped with an integrated suppressor and optimized for stealth and precision.Used by elite units, it’s prized for its silent operation and accuracy.In Gunsmith Simulator, you’ll experience the intricate assembly of its optics and magazine system.The P90 is a futuristic Belgian design known for its distinctive top-mounted magazine and compact frame.Designed for fast engagement and mobility, it’s a favorite among counter-terrorist units.This firearm brings a whole new level of challenge, with many small, detailed parts perfect for expert-level gunsmiths.We’ve added a new encyclopedia to your workshop. It lets you browse detailed information about every unlocked gun.Take a look, explore the history and mechanics-and let us know what you think on Discord. We’re eager to hear your feedback and ideas for improvement.To celebrate this content update, enjoy the following limited-time discounts:Bundles - Save Even MoreNow’s the perfect time to test your skills and expand your collection. Step into the workshop and get started.