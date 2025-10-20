Patch Notes:
-Street Lights now turn off during the day
-Trees movement is now affected by wind speed/weather
-Redoing Keybind menu
-All Weapons & Gear now have water dripping off it when its raining, dust on them from dust storms, and snow on them from snow storms
-Rakes Skin is now affected by the weather, you can now see raindrops falling down his skin and snow covering him
-Rakes eyes now switch to black on death
-Cars are now covered with snow when its snowing
-Beartraps & Cameras are now affected by snow and rain
-The outside of all buildings & the big crashed plane are now affected by snow and rain
-More props/objects are affected by snow and rain
-Snow now covers almost every surface outside realistically like the roofs of every house and more
-Added graffiti for the names of two new Patreon members
Fixes:
-Fixed military base transitioning to thunder
-Fixed all interiors that had snow/weather fx inside of them
-Fixed Grass on roads
-Fixed Road decal being above snow
-Fixed weather sounds playing when/where they shouldn't be
-Fixed flashlight blinding player on high settings
-Optimized a few things
Known Issues:
-Sleeves sometimes disappear when using melee
-Rake seems to get stuck on some areas
If you run into any bugs/issues, want to keep up with the latest announcements, progress updates, and new videos, or want to suggest something please join the Discord: https://discord.gg/Ah5z5kp7SE
