

Hello Miners,





Four brave dwarves with no sign of fright

Went into the caves on a hallowed night

They dug too deep and made the call

That maybe Hoxxes is a scary place after all

They went back to the space rig to grab a beer

Because Hoxxes Halloween 2025 is near!





The spooky time of the year is back! Hoxxes Halloween 2025 kicks off on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 13:00 CET, and it’ll run until Thursday, November 13th.

Time to scare your friends with a frightening mask or get spooked by a sudden Glyphid Exploder (or a satchel charge) exploding right beside you.

Let's take a quick look at the haunting happenings on Hoxxes!

Armed to the teeth!



Your dwarven brothers are looking at you differently. Is it the new gun? Or your unwashed lederhosen? No, it's probably the extra teeth... or the fact that your new headwear smells exactly like you imagine a creature of the deeps would smell.



Complete a special assignment and you can be the proud owner of the Dawn of the Spawn headwear.





Haunting headwear haul



Regardless of whether you're a greenbeard or a veteran that missed out on previous celebrations, it's now your chance to acquire the dreadful trove of yesteryear's Halloween headwear. Complete the Last Year's Horrors assignment before the end of the event to acquire all the cosmetics from previous Hoxxes Halloweens





Skulls! Shoot them!



We've received reports of ghastly skulls haunting the caves. R+D is very interested in acquiring these supernatural specimens for various experiments, so management has agreed to award double performance point bonus in every mission where you manage to bring back a skull. But beware, their mere presence will chill you to the bone, so bring guns and/or friends when you go skull-hunting!







Spooktacular Space Rig



Management has approved a small budget for decorating the Space Rig with all the appropriately eerie adornments. Improvements to workplace safety were absolutely not included in that budget.







That’s all for now! Remember, Hoxxes Halloween 2025 kicks off on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 13:00 CET. It will run until Thursday, November 13th at 13.00 CET.



Rock and Stone to the bone!





With Love,

-The Spooky Ghost Ship Crew



