 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20463026 Edited 20 October 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today marks a truly special moment for Liftoff: Micro Drones, a worldwide first! We're unveils a brand-new drone by CADDEXFPV to the world, debuting in the simulator and reality at the same time. A rare moment where virtual flight and real innovation lift off together.

Changelist

  • Added the CADDXFPV PROTOS drone setup

  • Updated Unity game engine to mitigate a code execution vulnerability

  • Fixed issue in the track and race editor menu, where both menu's could be active at the same time

  • Fixed third person camera issue in the tutorial, and third-person spectating of replays and other pilots in multiplayer

  • Fixed some lighting issues in several environments

  • Fixed menus reacting to controller input when it wasn't expected

  • Fixed caamera part on Fractal Design drone setups

"PROTOS is a digital HD FPV drone independently developed by CADDXFPV. It weighs just over 100 grams and has powerful performance. It also features a highly, integrated true HD digital Ascent system, which is rare on the market. Whether flying indoors or outdoors, it offers a smooth and immersive flight experience." - Leo Liu-Caddx 

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Liftoff: Micro Drones (Windows 64bit) Depot 1432321
  • Loading history…
macOS Liftoff: Micro Drones (macOS) Depot 1432322
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Liftoff: Micro Drones (Linux) Depot 1432323
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link