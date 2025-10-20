Today marks a truly special moment for Liftoff: Micro Drones, a worldwide first! We're unveils a brand-new drone by CADDEXFPV to the world, debuting in the simulator and reality at the same time. A rare moment where virtual flight and real innovation lift off together.
"PROTOS is a digital HD FPV drone independently developed by CADDXFPV. It weighs just over 100 grams and has powerful performance. It also features a highly, integrated true HD digital Ascent system, which is rare on the market. Whether flying indoors or outdoors, it offers a smooth and immersive flight experience." - Leo Liu-Caddx
