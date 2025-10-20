Today marks a truly special moment for Liftoff: Micro Drones, a worldwide first! We're unveils a brand-new drone by CADDEXFPV to the world, debuting in the simulator and reality at the same time. A rare moment where virtual flight and real innovation lift off together.

Changelist

Added the CADDXFPV PROTOS drone setup

Updated Unity game engine to mitigate a code execution vulnerability

Fixed issue in the track and race editor menu, where both menu's could be active at the same time

Fixed third person camera issue in the tutorial, and third-person spectating of replays and other pilots in multiplayer

Fixed some lighting issues in several environments

Fixed menus reacting to controller input when it wasn't expected

Fixed caamera part on Fractal Design drone setups

"PROTOS is a digital HD FPV drone independently developed by CADDXFPV. It weighs just over 100 grams and has powerful performance. It also features a highly, integrated true HD digital Ascent system, which is rare on the market. Whether flying indoors or outdoors, it offers a smooth and immersive flight experience." - Leo Liu-Caddx