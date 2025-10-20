The top selector now updates correctly to reflect the currently active screen.

Changed terminology from “Suspects” to “Statements” for improved clarity.

Witness statements now appear as individual viewable slots instead of one long scroll sheet.

Completely overhauled the Case Board UI and system functionality.

Added an in-world Case Board that dynamically populates with collected evidence.

Implemented a new system to seamlessly handle input differences between 2D UI and 3D in-world interactions.

Found evidence now automatically populates into the Case File.

Witness and suspect statements now populate into the Case File as they are discovered.

Items marked as evidence now auto-sort between “Evidence” and “Objects” (e.g., a knife vs. a locker key).

You can now add found evidence, witness statements, and suspect statements to the Case Board.

Evidence and notes can now be dragged and repositioned freely on the Case Board.

You can now create and connect pin strings between evidence and notes.

Pin strings attach dynamically to connected elements and move with them.

Added the ability to create custom notes with automatically wrapping text.

Notes and pin strings can now be deleted or removed.

Added functionality to open and close directories for Evidence, Witness/Suspect Statements, and Objects.

The “Add to Case Board” button now updates dynamically depending on whether an item is already on the board.

Modified and refined the look of the evidence context window for clarity and usability.

When scrolling in the Case File list, the camera no longer zooms in or out of the Case Board.

Fixed a bug where Morgan’s body could appear in photos taken by the player.

Fixed an issue where the photo camera wasn’t perfectly tracking player input.