🧾 Case Board Overhaul
The top selector now updates correctly to reflect the currently active screen.
Changed terminology from “Suspects” to “Statements” for improved clarity.
Witness statements now appear as individual viewable slots instead of one long scroll sheet.
Completely overhauled the Case Board UI and system functionality.
Added an in-world Case Board that dynamically populates with collected evidence.
Implemented a new system to seamlessly handle input differences between 2D UI and 3D in-world interactions.
Found evidence now automatically populates into the Case File.
Witness and suspect statements now populate into the Case File as they are discovered.
Items marked as evidence now auto-sort between “Evidence” and “Objects” (e.g., a knife vs. a locker key).
You can now add found evidence, witness statements, and suspect statements to the Case Board.
Evidence and notes can now be dragged and repositioned freely on the Case Board.
You can now create and connect pin strings between evidence and notes.
Pin strings attach dynamically to connected elements and move with them.
Added the ability to create custom notes with automatically wrapping text.
Notes and pin strings can now be deleted or removed.
Added functionality to open and close directories for Evidence, Witness/Suspect Statements, and Objects.
The “Add to Case Board” button now updates dynamically depending on whether an item is already on the board.
Modified and refined the look of the evidence context window for clarity and usability.
When scrolling in the Case File list, the camera no longer zooms in or out of the Case Board.
Fixed a bug where Morgan’s body could appear in photos taken by the player.
Fixed an issue where the photo camera wasn’t perfectly tracking player input.
Fixed an issue where photos of marked evidence taken after Investigation Mode didn’t match the camera’s view.
⚙️ Miscellaneous Fixes & Improvements
Fixed a visual glitch causing black boxes to appear when looking at certain lights in the club.
Fixed a typo in the manifesto evidence.
Corrected all instances of “Gold” → “Gould” spelling errors.
Fixed incorrect subtitles displaying for VO when picking up the manifesto.
The player’s body no longer appears in photos taken by the player.
Fixed a bug where entering a minigame from Investigation Mode didn’t correctly exit the mode first.
Fixed an issue where NPC police officers failed to disappear in Investigation Mode.
Removed the hesitation subtitle “Firebu…” from the 999 intro call.
Investigation Mode is now disabled until entering the club for the first time.
⚡ New Equipment — Taser
Imported Morgan’s taser animations.
Imported Hughes’ taser animations.
Imported the taser mesh and SFX.
Created a full equip, unequip, and aim system for the taser.
📱 Additional Content
Imported the mobile phone mesh.
Created a custom lockscreen texture for Alex’s phone.
🧩 UI & Options Updates
Fixed alignment of text in the main menu.
Created a fully functional Options Menu.
Added a confirmation SFX for applying new settings.
Changed files in this update