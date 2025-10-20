 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20462984
Update notes via Steam Community

🧾 Case Board Overhaul

  • The top selector now updates correctly to reflect the currently active screen.

  • Changed terminology from “Suspects” to “Statements” for improved clarity.

  • Witness statements now appear as individual viewable slots instead of one long scroll sheet.

  • Completely overhauled the Case Board UI and system functionality.

  • Added an in-world Case Board that dynamically populates with collected evidence.

  • Implemented a new system to seamlessly handle input differences between 2D UI and 3D in-world interactions.

  • Found evidence now automatically populates into the Case File.

  • Witness and suspect statements now populate into the Case File as they are discovered.

  • Items marked as evidence now auto-sort between “Evidence” and “Objects” (e.g., a knife vs. a locker key).

  • You can now add found evidence, witness statements, and suspect statements to the Case Board.

  • Evidence and notes can now be dragged and repositioned freely on the Case Board.

  • You can now create and connect pin strings between evidence and notes.

  • Pin strings attach dynamically to connected elements and move with them.

  • Added the ability to create custom notes with automatically wrapping text.

  • Notes and pin strings can now be deleted or removed.

  • Added functionality to open and close directories for Evidence, Witness/Suspect Statements, and Objects.

  • The “Add to Case Board” button now updates dynamically depending on whether an item is already on the board.

  • Modified and refined the look of the evidence context window for clarity and usability.

  • When scrolling in the Case File list, the camera no longer zooms in or out of the Case Board.

  • Fixed a bug where Morgan’s body could appear in photos taken by the player.

  • Fixed an issue where the photo camera wasn’t perfectly tracking player input.

  • Fixed an issue where photos of marked evidence taken after Investigation Mode didn’t match the camera’s view.

⚙️ Miscellaneous Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed a visual glitch causing black boxes to appear when looking at certain lights in the club.

  • Fixed a typo in the manifesto evidence.

  • Corrected all instances of “Gold” → “Gould” spelling errors.

  • Fixed incorrect subtitles displaying for VO when picking up the manifesto.

  • The player’s body no longer appears in photos taken by the player.

  • Fixed a bug where entering a minigame from Investigation Mode didn’t correctly exit the mode first.

  • Fixed an issue where NPC police officers failed to disappear in Investigation Mode.

  • Removed the hesitation subtitle “Firebu…” from the 999 intro call.

  • Investigation Mode is now disabled until entering the club for the first time.

⚡ New Equipment — Taser

  • Imported Morgan’s taser animations.

  • Imported Hughes’ taser animations.

  • Imported the taser mesh and SFX.

  • Created a full equip, unequip, and aim system for the taser.

📱 Additional Content

  • Imported the mobile phone mesh.

  • Created a custom lockscreen texture for Alex’s phone.

🧩 UI & Options Updates

  • Fixed alignment of text in the main menu.

  • Created a fully functional Options Menu.

  • Added a confirmation SFX for applying new settings.

