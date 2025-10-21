 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship NINJA GAIDEN 4 HELLDIVERS™ 2 Escape From Duckov ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20462957 Edited 21 October 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfixes

  • Fixed a bug that allowed walking backward in The Old Photograph.

  • Fixed a game-breaking bug in the cult house in Is It Truly Satan?.

  • Fixed a crash that occurred after finishing "Ending 5" in Shut Your Eyes on Bits Select mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3568301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link