Hotfixes
Fixed a bug that allowed walking backward in The Old Photograph.
Fixed a game-breaking bug in the cult house in Is It Truly Satan?.
Fixed a crash that occurred after finishing "Ending 5" in Shut Your Eyes on Bits Select mode.
