Today, we've finally released ‘SINGOU BREAKA’!!

This is my first time releasing a game on Steam myself, so there may be some rough edges. I sincerely hope you'll bear with me.

Please feel free to post on the message board about any bugs or glitches you find, or even just to brag about your high scores.

I truly hope you all have fun destroying traffic signals.

2025年10月27日本日、ようやく『シンゴウブレイカ』リリースできました!!

自分自身Steamでゲームをリリースするのはこれが初めてのことなので至らない点はあるかとは思いますが、どうかご容赦ください。

バグや不具合の報告、スコア自慢などなど、お気軽に掲示板などに書き込んでいただければありがたいです。

皆様が楽しく信号をハカイしてくれることを心より願っております。