☀️ Finnish Army Simulator Update — “Sun of a Gun” Edition

Attention, conscripts!

The Finnish sun has decided to step up its game — and so have we. This update brings some much-needed light (literally) and a few technical miracles to the barracks.

🌞 Sun Shines Brighter!

Yes, you read that right. The sun now shines brighter than your lieutenant’s forehead during inspection.

Some say it’s a feature. Some say it’s a war crime. Either way, you’re going to want sunglasses.

Luckily, our local hero, the canteen vendor, has expanded his inventory!

You can now purchase authentic, regulation-questionable sunglasses that actually affect your vision.

We’re not saying they make you cooler — but the reflection of the barracks in those lenses might. 😎

🕳️ Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO)

The name sounds complicated because it is.

But in short: we’ve added tiny shadows in tiny places, making everything slightly more realistic and 300% moodier.

Look under your bunk, behind your rifle, or deep into your soul — shadows are now everywhere.

⚙️ Upgraded Libraries & Unity Engine

We’ve upgraded Unity and half our internal libraries.

This means everything might run faster… or catch fire slightly less often.

It also means we broke everything twice, fixed it three times, and now we’re calling it stable.

👾 Minor Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where soldiers could see through time.

Fixed another issue where they couldn’t.

Fixed five things and created two new bugs to maintain balance in the universe.

That’s all for now, soldier.

Put on your shades, admire those realistic shadows, and remember: