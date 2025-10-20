We've fixed a softlock issue in Hellmouth Hill, previously the door would be locked barring access to returning to the exit of the map. The door will now teleport to the exit,
We'ved fixed a softlock issue in Hollow Town, it was impossible to return back to the town after jumping across to visit the Old Man.
We've fixed another softlock in the Mine where it would be possible to get stuck in the passageway exit when attempting to leave again.
3.0.5 Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
