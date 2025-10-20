 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20462702 Edited 20 October 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • We've fixed a softlock issue in Hellmouth Hill, previously the door would be locked barring access to returning to the exit of the map. The door will now teleport to the exit,

  • We'ved fixed a softlock issue in Hollow Town, it was impossible to return back to the town after jumping across to visit the Old Man.

  • We've fixed another softlock in the Mine where it would be possible to get stuck in the passageway exit when attempting to leave again.

Changed files in this update

