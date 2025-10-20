 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20462434 Edited 20 October 2025 – 10:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Changed: Hatchet of Death recipe requires 2 silver bars instead of 30. (Crazy Steve was really out of his mind.)

  • Changed: Updated Workshop cube sprite and particles.

  • Fixed: Dismantling boxes results in a crash after acquiring shelter.

  • Fixed: Typo in quest “Tell Me The Future” objective string.

  • Fixed: Bug that stops quest progression inside shelter mode.

  • Changed: Rebalanced Shelter production.

  • Changed: Rebalanced Shelter scavenging expeditions.

  • Fixed: Duplication bug occurring after adding items to a container list.

  • Fixed: Items that were restricted by type could still be transferred to Armory while right clicking and adding to trade.

