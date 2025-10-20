Changed: Hatchet of Death recipe requires 2 silver bars instead of 30. (Crazy Steve was really out of his mind.)

Changed: Updated Workshop cube sprite and particles.

Fixed: Dismantling boxes results in a crash after acquiring shelter.

Fixed: Typo in quest “Tell Me The Future” objective string.

Fixed: Bug that stops quest progression inside shelter mode.

Changed: Rebalanced Shelter production.

Changed: Rebalanced Shelter scavenging expeditions.

Fixed: Duplication bug occurring after adding items to a container list.