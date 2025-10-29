Starting with this update (Ver1.1.0), the game now supports Chinese.

You can switch languages from the game start screen and the “config” menu within the game.

The release of the Chinese version of “Sugar, sugar, sugarcoat” was made possible thanks to a proposal from game publisher Pujia8 Studio.

Thanks to your prompt and meticulous translation and attentive service, I were able to proceed smoothly with the work leading up to the release.

I sincerely thank Pujia8 Studio for their tremendous cooperation.

I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to Cat Ben for their invaluable assistance with the translation.

I plan to continue working with Pujia8 Studio on public relations and other activities going forward.

I kindly ask for your continued support of “Sugar, sugar, sugarcoat” and my circle's activities.