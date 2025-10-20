 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20462193 Edited 20 October 2025 – 16:13:22 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi there prospectors,

Welcome to another unstable update that <INSERT SUMMARY HERE>.

Thanks as always for the invaluable feedback and bug reporting and we hope you enjoy playing this update.

⚠️Please note: This update is on Steam beta branch ttw_unstable - Work-in-progress version and may be unstable in places.

In the run up to promoting the latest unstable update to the default version of TerraTech Worlds, we want to improve the quality of the build by finding and fixing as many bugs as possible and refining how the game is balanced.

To play the unstable:

  • Right click TerraTech Worlds in your Steam library, then select the "Properties" option from the drop down list.

  • Now select "Betas" and then select the "Beta Participation" drop down box.

  • Select the "ttw_unstable - work-in-progress version" from the drop down list.

  • Your game will now update, and you will be playing on the unstable branch.

To send us your feedback and join the community:

Remember to always back up your save games before switching to the unstable branch.

Improvements to structure blocks attachment

  • The algorithm for determining how structure blocks attach to each other has been improved to provide a more intuitive building experience.

  • This is an ongoing effort to improve the block building process as much as possible and we welcome any feedback that players have.

    • If a structure block isn't attaching as you'd expect it to, please let us know.

Tech placement and allegiance switching

  • In Creative Mode, you can now place additional Techs in the world via Tech snapshots.

    • Select a Tech snapshot, click the "Deploy" button and place new Tech in the world.

  • Techs can be set to be controlled by the player, set to neutral, set as an enemy or packed away.

  • This allows other players to test drive any Tech that isn't controlled by a player.

Camera focus on a Tech or structure block

  • An icon is now displayed when attempting to focus the camera on a Tech or structure block that's too far from the player's Tech.

More Attach Points on blocks

  • Bastion Cargo

    • Added 4 APs to the long sides

    • Added 1 AP to the square side faces

    • Added 4 APs to the underside.

  • Small Concrete Foundation

    • Added 2 APs to each side to have 4 in total per side

  • Large Concrete Foundation

    • Added 8 APs to bottom to match top

    • Added 2 APs on each side for vertical symmetry.

  • Small Platform - Full

    • Added 4 APs to bottom to match top

  • Large Platform - Centre

    • Added 4 APs to bottom to match top

  • Large Platform - Corners

    • Added 4 APs to bottom to match top

  • Large Platform - Cross

    • Added 8 APs to bottom to match top

Improved block filter icons

  • Some of the block filter icons have been updated to improve readability.

Colour text for key words in onboarding text (Work-in-progress)

  • Colour text is now used to bring key words to the attention of the player in the onboarding text.

  • This has been mainly done for English.

  • Colour text for non-English languages still needs adding.

Until next time, Prospectors!

- The TerraTech Worlds Team

Changed depots in ttw_unstable branch

View more data in app history for build 20462193
Depot 2313331
