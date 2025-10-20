Hi there prospectors,
Thanks as always for the invaluable feedback and bug reporting and we hope you enjoy playing this update.
⚠️Please note: This update is on Steam beta branch ttw_unstable - Work-in-progress version and may be unstable in places.
In the run up to promoting the latest unstable update to the default version of TerraTech Worlds, we want to improve the quality of the build by finding and fixing as many bugs as possible and refining how the game is balanced.
To play the unstable:
To send us your feedback and join the community:
Remember to always back up your save games before switching to the unstable branch.
Improvements to structure blocks attachment
The algorithm for determining how structure blocks attach to each other has been improved to provide a more intuitive building experience.
This is an ongoing effort to improve the block building process as much as possible and we welcome any feedback that players have.
If a structure block isn't attaching as you'd expect it to, please let us know.
Tech placement and allegiance switching
In Creative Mode, you can now place additional Techs in the world via Tech snapshots.
Select a Tech snapshot, click the "Deploy" button and place new Tech in the world.
Techs can be set to be controlled by the player, set to neutral, set as an enemy or packed away.
This allows other players to test drive any Tech that isn't controlled by a player.
Camera focus on a Tech or structure block
An icon is now displayed when attempting to focus the camera on a Tech or structure block that's too far from the player's Tech.
More Attach Points on blocks
Bastion Cargo
Added 4 APs to the long sides
Added 1 AP to the square side faces
Added 4 APs to the underside.
Small Concrete Foundation
Added 2 APs to each side to have 4 in total per side
Large Concrete Foundation
Added 8 APs to bottom to match top
Added 2 APs on each side for vertical symmetry.
Small Platform - Full
Added 4 APs to bottom to match top
Large Platform - Centre
Added 4 APs to bottom to match top
Large Platform - Corners
Added 4 APs to bottom to match top
Large Platform - Cross
Added 8 APs to bottom to match top
Improved block filter icons
Some of the block filter icons have been updated to improve readability.
Colour text for key words in onboarding text (Work-in-progress)
Colour text is now used to bring key words to the attention of the player in the onboarding text.
This has been mainly done for English.
Colour text for non-English languages still needs adding.
Until next time, Prospectors!
- The TerraTech Worlds Team
