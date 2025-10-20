This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Compete in the new [Army Colosseum] to test your leadership skills!

# New: Army Colosseum (Unlocks at Castle Lv 11. Can be found in the Colosseum building)

．Pit your Armies against other players in the Army Colosseum! Each season features different Constellations that restrict deployable Troop Types, ratios, and Army Lineups

．You will not suffer any actual Troop losses from Army Colosseum battles. Your rank at the end of each season will determine your tier placement

．Earn Glorious Silver Insignias and Glorious Gold Insignias, and exchange them for valuable rewards in the exclusive [Glorious Armory] shop

(Special Rewards: Exclusive Artifacts, exclusive Decorations, Castle Star Scrolls, Champion Chests, Astralite Chests, Ember Chests, etc.)

# [Guild Showdown] Event Optimizations:

．Player Participation Requirements: Changed to Castle Lv 5

．Guild Participation Requirements: Adjusted the number of participants required for guilds to enter, as well as the number of participants allowed to compete in each Division. Please see the in-game event page for more details.

# [Guild Bash] Event Optimizations:

．If you leave a guild during the event, your points in the Guildmate Damage Ranking for that guild will be cleared

．Guild Monster Hunt UI adjustments

# New [Guild Hunting Camp] event: Available for novice players with a Lv 5 Castle in a Kingdom launched after the most recent maintenance (check in-game for event rules)

# [Darknest Training Camp] Event Optimization:

．Removed the restriction that each person can only start 1 rally

# Optimized Vergeway: Verge Guardians:

．Added auto-placement: Tap Verge Cards on the bottom of the screen to deploy them automatically

# Optimized Event Prize Display:

．If you already own a Skin or have reached the limit for a cosmetic item, this will be indicated in certain Tier Reward and Battle Pass purchase interfaces

# Added Notification: Army Colosseum Ranking Updates