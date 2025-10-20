 Skip to content
20 October 2025
The Mask Maker has arrived in Hopeport. This mysterious character has opened a pop-up mask shop inside the Abandoned Shop off Old Street East. She will be delighted to make your acquaintance, and maybe even some masks. The Mask Maker won't even charge you. You just need to bring her the correct 'raw materials'. Although it's probably best not to ask what she does with the left over pieces.

The Halloween 2025 event will end with the game update on the Monday 17th November 2025, after which you will not be able to collect any mask pieces or claim any rewards. As with previous seasonal events, we will never make these Halloween 2025 rewards available again, so now is your only chance to get them.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2791441
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2791442
  • Loading history…
