20 October 2025 Build 20461901 Edited 20 October 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Added Crosshair Settings under the Settings menu. Players can customize the crosshair size and color.

  2. Enhanced the knockback feedback of enemies when hit.

  3. Fixed the bug where chips would drop after destroying the attribute machine in the event room.

  4. Fixed the bug where all items in the Equipment Shop would eventually turn into "Emperor's Mask" after purchasing a certain number of items.

  5. Fixed the bug that occurred when swapping weapon positions for crafted weapons.

  6. Fixed the issue where the auto-lock aim would lock on the enemy's feet.

  7. Adjusted the dialogues of some NPCs based on their favorability levels.

Windows Depot 2770461
