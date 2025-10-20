Added Crosshair Settings under the Settings menu. Players can customize the crosshair size and color.
Enhanced the knockback feedback of enemies when hit.
Fixed the bug where chips would drop after destroying the attribute machine in the event room.
Fixed the bug where all items in the Equipment Shop would eventually turn into "Emperor's Mask" after purchasing a certain number of items.
Fixed the bug that occurred when swapping weapon positions for crafted weapons.
Fixed the issue where the auto-lock aim would lock on the enemy's feet.
Adjusted the dialogues of some NPCs based on their favorability levels.
Patch Note 0.2.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2770461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update