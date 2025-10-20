Hi,

Our game is out for everyone to break : )

Ready to Break Our Game? Join the Launch Bounty Hunt!



We're challenging our community to conquer the toughest goals in the game! We're also hosting this event to encourage players to share and stream their experience with others.



PRIZES:

Stroke of genius bounty:

€30 for every unique Pink Star found. This means you have to be the first to beat the developers' highest score on a level to claim the bounty!



Grindmaster prize:

€300 to the first player to reach the final 290 stars and achieve 100% completion.



HOW TO CLAIM YOUR REWARD



Participation is simple, but proof is required!

Post a link to your VOD (Twitch or YouTube) on our Discord channel: #bounty-hunt-launch-event.



EVENT RUNS UNTIL: 01/01/2026



(Note: Rewards will be given as Steam Gift Cards for participants outside the EU.)



Thank you very much, to the players that will experience this game we hope you have an engaging puzzle-solving experience, we are happy to provide a dopamine delivering distraction that does so through reasoning and flexing your brain muscle. We need those to stay fit!



And a message of support for all people suffering from a mental affliction and are enduring with all their courage chronic emotional dislocation.



Cheers,

