 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20461865 Edited 20 October 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Recolorable and dimmable lights

One of the community's biggest wishes has come true! Lights are now recolorable and dimmable! Pick any light-emitting item, and click the new special color swatch. You can pick any color from the palette, or create a custom one. Choose darker shades to dim the light!

Custom paintings

Another popular request is here, custom paintings! You can now add your own images in-game (check the specifications by clicking the folder icon when selecting a painting). Just drop images into the folder, restart the game and presto - your masterpieces appear!

Note: custom paintings can’t be shared on the Workshop, sorry!

Daily prompts

Every day a new random prompt can be seen (shared across all players). Create a room inspired by it and share your work on the Workshop or in our Discord to see how the community tackles the same idea.

Idea generator

Out of ideas? No problem! Just click the lightbulb icon in the top-right corner to open the idea generator. It'll give you a fun, random prompt to spark your next creation!

Thank you everyone for the suggestions. I'm super excited to share this bigger update, the next update will be the Garden Update releasing in November. Share your thoughts in the community, or on Discord - I'm still reading every single comment!

New features

  • Recolorable and dimmable lights

  • Custom paintings

  • Daily prompts

  • Idea generator

Changes & improvements

  • Search now has tags, the first tag 'Halloween' lists all Halloween themed items

  • Halloween items temporarily display a special icon

  • Added flames to candles

  • Disabled sound when shifting without any objects present

  • Added 'Food' and 'Plush' categories to Workshop custom items

  • Added two new samples (made by Silthulhu)

Fixes

  • Fixed shadows

  • Fixed RGB lights

  • Fixed shifting and rotating model in custom mode using gamepad

  • Fixed blocking cursor on bottom of screen when editing Workshop entry

  • Fixed updating mode remaining after pressing New when editing Workshop entry

  • Disabled gamepad snapping on shift/rotation controls

  • Fixed being able to place objects on gizmo in custom mode

  • Fixed issue where sometimes text during requests got cut off

  • Fixed back side of 4 sidetables

  • Improved roundness of two wall mounted mirrors

  • Fix gear shape model

New enviroments

  • Halloween themed environment

  • Halloween themed soundscape

New items

  • 3× Halloween themed paintings

  • 3× Cobwebs (Accessories)

  • 3× Gravestone (Accessories)

  • 3× Dirt (Plants)

  • Broom (Accessories)

  • Pumpkin (Food)

  • Pumpkin carved (Food)

  • Pumpkin small (Food)

  • Pumpkin bucket (Food)

  • Bowl with candy (Food)

  • Pizza (Food)

  • Pizza slice (Food)

  • Kettle (Food)

  • Kettle with goop (Food)

  • Chandelier (Lamps & Fans)

  • Chandelier with lamps (Lamps & Fans)

  • Candelabra (Lamps & Fans)

  • Melted candle (Lamps & Fans)

  • Melted candle cluster (Lamps & Fans)

  • String lights - Bats (Lamps & Fans)

  • String lights - Pumpkins (Lamps & Fans)

  • Broken mirror (Wall Accessories)

  • Balloon (Accessories)

  • Balloon with string (Accessories)

  • Puddle (Accessories)

  • Hay bale (Plants)

  • Hay bale with ropes (Plants)

  • Acorn (Plants)

  • Pile of leafs (Plants)

  • Witch hat (Accessories)

  • Bone (Pets)

  • Spider (Pets)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2212672
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link