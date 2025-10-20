Recolorable and dimmable lights

One of the community's biggest wishes has come true! Lights are now recolorable and dimmable! Pick any light-emitting item, and click the new special color swatch. You can pick any color from the palette, or create a custom one. Choose darker shades to dim the light!

Custom paintings

Another popular request is here, custom paintings! You can now add your own images in-game (check the specifications by clicking the folder icon when selecting a painting). Just drop images into the folder, restart the game and presto - your masterpieces appear!

Note: custom paintings can’t be shared on the Workshop, sorry!

Daily prompts

Every day a new random prompt can be seen (shared across all players). Create a room inspired by it and share your work on the Workshop or in our Discord to see how the community tackles the same idea.

Idea generator

Out of ideas? No problem! Just click the lightbulb icon in the top-right corner to open the idea generator. It'll give you a fun, random prompt to spark your next creation!

Thank you everyone for the suggestions. I'm super excited to share this bigger update, the next update will be the Garden Update releasing in November. Share your thoughts in the community, or on Discord - I'm still reading every single comment!

New features

Changes & improvements

Search now has tags, the first tag 'Halloween' lists all Halloween themed items

Halloween items temporarily display a special icon

Added flames to candles

Disabled sound when shifting without any objects present

Added 'Food' and 'Plush' categories to Workshop custom items

Added two new samples (made by Silthulhu)

Fixes

Fixed shadows

Fixed RGB lights

Fixed shifting and rotating model in custom mode using gamepad

Fixed blocking cursor on bottom of screen when editing Workshop entry

Fixed updating mode remaining after pressing New when editing Workshop entry

Disabled gamepad snapping on shift/rotation controls

Fixed being able to place objects on gizmo in custom mode

Fixed issue where sometimes text during requests got cut off

Fixed back side of 4 sidetables

Improved roundness of two wall mounted mirrors

Fix gear shape model

New enviroments

Halloween themed environment

Halloween themed soundscape

New items