Recolorable and dimmable lights
One of the community's biggest wishes has come true! Lights are now recolorable and dimmable! Pick any light-emitting item, and click the new special color swatch. You can pick any color from the palette, or create a custom one. Choose darker shades to dim the light!
Custom paintings
Another popular request is here, custom paintings! You can now add your own images in-game (check the specifications by clicking the folder icon when selecting a painting). Just drop images into the folder, restart the game and presto - your masterpieces appear!
Note: custom paintings can’t be shared on the Workshop, sorry!
Daily prompts
Every day a new random prompt can be seen (shared across all players). Create a room inspired by it and share your work on the Workshop or in our Discord to see how the community tackles the same idea.
Idea generator
Out of ideas? No problem! Just click the lightbulb icon in the top-right corner to open the idea generator. It'll give you a fun, random prompt to spark your next creation!
Thank you everyone for the suggestions. I'm super excited to share this bigger update, the next update will be the Garden Update releasing in November. Share your thoughts in the community, or on Discord - I'm still reading every single comment!
New features
Changes & improvements
Search now has tags, the first tag 'Halloween' lists all Halloween themed items
Halloween items temporarily display a special icon
Added flames to candles
Disabled sound when shifting without any objects present
Added 'Food' and 'Plush' categories to Workshop custom items
Added two new samples (made by Silthulhu)
Fixes
Fixed shadows
Fixed RGB lights
Fixed shifting and rotating model in custom mode using gamepad
Fixed blocking cursor on bottom of screen when editing Workshop entry
Fixed updating mode remaining after pressing New when editing Workshop entry
Disabled gamepad snapping on shift/rotation controls
Fixed being able to place objects on gizmo in custom mode
Fixed issue where sometimes text during requests got cut off
Fixed back side of 4 sidetables
Improved roundness of two wall mounted mirrors
Fix gear shape model
New enviroments
Halloween themed environment
Halloween themed soundscape
New items
3× Halloween themed paintings
3× Cobwebs (Accessories)
3× Gravestone (Accessories)
3× Dirt (Plants)
Broom (Accessories)
Pumpkin (Food)
Pumpkin carved (Food)
Pumpkin small (Food)
Pumpkin bucket (Food)
Bowl with candy (Food)
Pizza (Food)
Pizza slice (Food)
Kettle (Food)
Kettle with goop (Food)
Chandelier (Lamps & Fans)
Chandelier with lamps (Lamps & Fans)
Candelabra (Lamps & Fans)
Melted candle (Lamps & Fans)
Melted candle cluster (Lamps & Fans)
String lights - Bats (Lamps & Fans)
String lights - Pumpkins (Lamps & Fans)
Broken mirror (Wall Accessories)
Balloon (Accessories)
Balloon with string (Accessories)
Puddle (Accessories)
Hay bale (Plants)
Hay bale with ropes (Plants)
Acorn (Plants)
Pile of leafs (Plants)
Witch hat (Accessories)
Bone (Pets)
Spider (Pets)
