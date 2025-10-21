 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20461752 Edited 21 October 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

Thank you for supporting The Star Named EOS!
We have taken note of some players’ feedback about having difficulty finding clues during gameplay.
We have updated the game to v1.1.0 for a smoother gameplay experience.

New Features

  • Added “Hint” Feature
    (Click “Hint” in the in-game menu. This feature is recommended for when you are stuck on a puzzle.)

  • Added “Reset” Feature to Some Puzzles
    (Click the “Reset” button on the left side of the puzzle to return it to its initial state.)

We hope you continue to enjoy The Star Named EOS!

PLAYISM

Twitter

Facebook

Official Discord Server

PLAYISM Official Site

PLAYISM Publisher Page

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 1619231
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1619232
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link