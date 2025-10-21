Dear players,



Thank you for supporting The Star Named EOS!

We have taken note of some players’ feedback about having difficulty finding clues during gameplay.

We have updated the game to v1.1.0 for a smoother gameplay experience.





New Features

Added “Hint” Feature

(Click “Hint” in the in-game menu. This feature is recommended for when you are stuck on a puzzle.)



Added “Reset” Feature to Some Puzzles

(Click the “Reset” button on the left side of the puzzle to return it to its initial state.)



We hope you continue to enjoy The Star Named EOS!





PLAYISM

Twitter

Facebook

Official Discord Server

PLAYISM Official Site

PLAYISM Publisher Page