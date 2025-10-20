 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20461738 Edited 20 October 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
⚔️💥 Lightsaber Battle Call! 💥⚔️
We invite you, brave warrior, to test your strength in exciting lightsaber battles! 🌌✨
A new atmospheric location is waiting for you and your opponents to immerse you in a world of fantasy and heroism. 🚀🌌
🔥⏳ The battle lasts only 15 minutes! ⏳🔥 Have time to show everything you're capable of and become an arena legend! 🏆
💰⚔️ For each defeated enemy you will receive a generous reward - 5 silver coins! 💰
🗓️🌟 Participate in battles every day and hone your skills! 🌟🗓️ Become an invincible lightsaber master! ⚔️🔥

