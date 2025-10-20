Fixed: When continuing the game, the negative status [Forbid Get Card] from the previous turn was not removed.
Fixed: When the first monster dies during its action, the second monster's action is skipped.
Fixed: Game freezes when [Ragefang Stalker] dies from its own attack.
Optimized: Adjust the talents and intentions of [Ashrend Colossus].
Optimized: Adjust the effects of [Three Elements In One].
Optimized: Adjust the effects of [Map Skill - Choose Move Dice].
Optimized: Adjust the effects of [Inexplicable Grief].
v0.8.673 Bug Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
