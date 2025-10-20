 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20461636 Edited 20 October 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The alternate blueprints now also work in online play.
- The UI now responds better to camera notch

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3290352
macOS 32-bit Depot 3290353
macOS 64-bit Depot 3290354
