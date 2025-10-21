Hello friends !

Today is a big day for us, Fireside Journey, our small and heartfelt project, is finally out in the world!



When our publisher suggested making an artbook for Fireside Feelings, we loved the idea, but we also wanted to tell that story our own way.



That’s how Fireside Journey was born: not just an artbook, but a gentle, interactive experience retracing the creation of our first game and the friendship behind it.

We poured our hearts into this project: the sketches, the memories, the doubts, and the joy of making something new for the first time.

It’s a small game, but one that means a lot to us and we hope it will mean something to you too.

We’ve made a short trailer that tells the story (with our best attempt at an English accent 😅), and celebrates the friendship between Jaximus and me the spark that started everything.

💛 Fireside Journey is self-published and self-financed, offered at a small price, with 100% of the revenue going directly to us.



If you’ve enjoyed Fireside Feelings, or if you simply love cozy, handmade projects, we think you’ll feel right at home here.

Thank you for being part of this journey and see you soon around the fire. 🔥



❤️ — The Fireside Feelings team



Join our Discord