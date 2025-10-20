 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20461448 Edited 20 October 2025 – 09:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Dwelvers people,

I just released hotfix v1.2.4.3, addressing the issue where the camera could freeze when zooming in on the Dark Mother.

Aside from that, I’ve been continuing work on the new crowding system—though not quite at the pace I had hoped. It’s been a busy month in my personal life, so progress has slowed a little. But no worries! Development on Dwelvers continues as expected — sometimes fast, sometimes slower, but always moving forward.

I mainly wanted to check in, say hello, and let you all know that I’m alive and well 😊

Thank you so much for your continued support! If you have any questions, feel free to drop them in the comments.

Have a great day,

/ Rasmus

