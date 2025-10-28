With Halloween just around the corner, we’ve released a special holiday update!

You can dress QB-1 in an adorably spooky costume, enjoy holiday-themed skins on a variety of items, and even take to the skies on a broom like a night witch—thanks to a new Speeder that’ll send shivers down everyone’s spine.

We’ve also squashed a number of bugs and boosted overall performance.

Not a fan of Halloween? Just switch off the themed changes in your game settings.

Halloween 2025

QB-1 has a special outfit, there’s a new broom speeder, and some appliances have different appearances

The theme can be disabled from settings

Dedicated Servers

Fixed an unintended password field size limit for joining dedicated servers

Spawning will favor your ship position if were near it when joining a dedicated server

Fixed an issue causing dedicated servers to spawn speeders a bit underground

Fixed a dedicated server crash occurring when players were selling their ships

Bug fixes