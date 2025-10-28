 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20461420
Update notes via Steam Community

With Halloween just around the corner, we’ve released a special holiday update!

You can dress QB-1 in an adorably spooky costume, enjoy holiday-themed skins on a variety of items, and even take to the skies on a broom like a night witch—thanks to a new Speeder that’ll send shivers down everyone’s spine. 

We’ve also squashed a number of bugs and boosted overall performance. 

Not a fan of Halloween? Just switch off the themed changes in your game settings.

Halloween 2025

  • QB-1 has a special outfit, there’s a new broom speeder, and some appliances have different appearances

  • The theme can be disabled from settings

Dedicated Servers

  • Fixed an unintended password field size limit for joining dedicated servers

  • Spawning will favor your ship position if were near it when joining a dedicated server

  • Fixed an issue causing dedicated servers to spawn speeders a bit underground

  • Fixed a dedicated server crash occurring when players were selling their ships

Bug fixes

  • A lot of memory optimizations, lowering the required CPU and GPU memory

  • Fixed some FX from sources on different planets showing up on all of them

  • Fixed some hangs and freezes happening when using the Warp Gate

  • Ship structures now load a lot faster

  • Fixed a UI issue reporting the wrong ore richness for some planets

  • The spawn of some temples above the building limits has been resolved

  • Star systems now reflect the correct range of technology from their planets

  • Using planet portals during online session will teleport you to the correct target portal now

  • Fixed some UI crashes related to duplicating items from some interactions

  • Fixed an issue causing the player’s ship and it’s appliances to be removed when it was above a captured pirate base

  • Fixed some situation which blocked the controller UI navigation

  • The base attack warning now triggers correctly for players in online sessions

  • The pirate base takeover message now is displayed for players in online sessions too

  • Fixed some exploits allowing the duplication of items in online sessions

  • Fixed the scene not being properly drawn when using the two quick selection wheels (inventory & chat)

  • The camera orbit button (middle mouse) can now be bound in the key mapping panel

  • Fixed some bugs causing items to be lost during backpack changes while in an online session

  • Fixed an issue causing loot to gather at the feet of other players in online sessions

  • Fixed an issue causing the laser turrets to not attack electric plant enemies

  • Fixed some issues causing NPC double spawn in online sessions

  • Disabled the controller movement for ships during exit stabilization

Changed files in this update

