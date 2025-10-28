With Halloween just around the corner, we’ve released a special holiday update!
You can dress QB-1 in an adorably spooky costume, enjoy holiday-themed skins on a variety of items, and even take to the skies on a broom like a night witch—thanks to a new Speeder that’ll send shivers down everyone’s spine.
We’ve also squashed a number of bugs and boosted overall performance.
Not a fan of Halloween? Just switch off the themed changes in your game settings.
Halloween 2025
QB-1 has a special outfit, there’s a new broom speeder, and some appliances have different appearances
The theme can be disabled from settings
Dedicated Servers
Fixed an unintended password field size limit for joining dedicated servers
Spawning will favor your ship position if were near it when joining a dedicated server
Fixed an issue causing dedicated servers to spawn speeders a bit underground
Fixed a dedicated server crash occurring when players were selling their ships
Bug fixes
A lot of memory optimizations, lowering the required CPU and GPU memory
Fixed some FX from sources on different planets showing up on all of them
Fixed some hangs and freezes happening when using the Warp Gate
Ship structures now load a lot faster
Fixed a UI issue reporting the wrong ore richness for some planets
The spawn of some temples above the building limits has been resolved
Star systems now reflect the correct range of technology from their planets
Using planet portals during online session will teleport you to the correct target portal now
Fixed some UI crashes related to duplicating items from some interactions
Fixed an issue causing the player’s ship and it’s appliances to be removed when it was above a captured pirate base
Fixed some situation which blocked the controller UI navigation
The base attack warning now triggers correctly for players in online sessions
The pirate base takeover message now is displayed for players in online sessions too
Fixed some exploits allowing the duplication of items in online sessions
Fixed the scene not being properly drawn when using the two quick selection wheels (inventory & chat)
The camera orbit button (middle mouse) can now be bound in the key mapping panel
Fixed some bugs causing items to be lost during backpack changes while in an online session
Fixed an issue causing loot to gather at the feet of other players in online sessions
Fixed an issue causing the laser turrets to not attack electric plant enemies
Fixed some issues causing NPC double spawn in online sessions
Disabled the controller movement for ships during exit stabilization
