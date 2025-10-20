Hello there!

The wait’s over. The wildest blend of bullet heaven chaos, survivor-like madness, and world exploration is finally here. And yeah, we’ve got a brand-new trailer to show it off. Buckle up and dive in:

We’re so, so happy to finally share Bermuda Survivor with you! All the stuff we’ve added since the demo and throughout the playtests is out there for you to play - mad NPCs and sane raccoons, tanks, chickens, broken builds, a siren, triangles, a shirtless, muscular diver, and so much more of the (non)serious stuff! Enjoy! And don’t break legs.

First things first - THANK YOU!

For all the demo enjoyers, playtesters, and newcomers who fished Bermuda Survivor from the sea of new games, a well-deserved, great, great, capitalized THANK YOU!!! Just the fact of being spotted among the ton of games that have been released recently is something special! And to those who have helped along the way: your feedback has been invaluable, and we surely hope to hear more, now that the game is released!

Sink into the mystery! (literally)

Are you new here? Oh, ok! Stranded in both space and time, step into the shoes of a not-so-serious Diver on a serious quest to gather his scattered crew. The island is an unforgiving place, but for good and bad, you’re not alone.

BFC stands for Bermuda Fried Chickens

Assemble crazy builds to mow down hordes of monsters! Choose to go in melee or guns blazing. Unleash hell-bringing samurai raccoons. Launch an earthquake. Drive and shoot a literal tank. Blow up exploding barrels. Break the game if you can. Both gameplay and FPS-wise!

Survivor with a twist!

Our game brings a twist to the survivor genre - explore a hand-crafted island, a maze full of closed paths. Open the doors, or kick them down. Plan new routes to maximize your power before you face off against deadly waves and bosses.

What? You want to talk?

Of course, you play as a Diver, but there's nothing stopping you from becoming a real player who submits reports to the game's developers! Bermuda is a mystery even for us - so please, tell us what you think and what you find broken on our DISCORD !

That’s it! Now, go and have fun…

… and make sure to kick some ass! With that price tag AND a 10% launch discount, our Diver says you should have a great time and not complain! The best deal in the history of all deals!

And before we go, enjoy the screenshot dump!