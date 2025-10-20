Age of Reforging: The Freelands v1.10a Major Update
New Content:
Added barber functionality in major towns throughout the game. You can find barber NPCs in market areas and talk to them to start editing the hairstyle and other appearance options of the selected character.
Added a new quest related to "Disguise Potions." Completing the quest will unlock the disguise potion recipe, which allows complete re-editing of a character's appearance.
Added a series of "Gladiator" career storyline quests. Players can now go to the Blackthorn Arena to register as a "Freeman Gladiator" and showcase their abilities in the arena, gradually becoming arena champions and unlocking various gladiator-exclusive rewards. Additionally, we have redesigned the gladiatorial combat mechanics to accommodate our new "Gladiator Career" gameplay.
Added a mechanism to unlock Reputation shop items based on reputation/favor. This mechanism has been applied to merchants from the White Seed Order, Green Leaves Guild, Wild Mages Association , Mercenary Guild, and Arenas' League.
After completing the "Shadow of the Wuxia" questline, a martial arts arena will now open in Bamboo Brook Valley, and players can obtain the secret manual of the Spirit Snake Palm technique in its ultimate challenge.
Added a new helmet to the Time Keeper set.
Added a new legendary weapon: Bane of Malevolent Spirits, which has a chance of being found in the final chest of a high-level dungeon.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed issues where text was not fully displayed in certain languages on specific UIs.
Fixed an issue where dialogue would still pop up after the player was defeated and the game ended in certain situations.
Fixed a bug that prevented players from challenging certain arenas.
Fixed an issue where faction relationship information in the log window was not updated in a timely manner.
Fixed an issue where quest markers on the map were displayed below location markers.
Fixed incorrect display of professional skills in character portrait tooltips.
Fixed formatting errors in character information in the captive management interface and hiring interface.
Fixed an issue where some passively triggered monsters (such as Iron Guards, Skeletons, etc.) could not be attacked by players while attacking them.
Fixed an issue where Dark Wizards might not die correctly when killed.
Fixed an issue where the arena leaderboard did not display the Wild Mage Arena.
Performance Optimization:
Please note: During this period, we have made very complex and comprehensive optimization improvements, many of which involve lower-level code and resource loading logic. Therefore, this update may have more instability factors compared to previous versions.
If you encounter any problems during gameplay, please provide feedback through our social media or Steam community, and we will fix them as soon as possible.
Optimized game resource packaging and management. The entire game's hard disk usage has been reduced, scene loading speed has improved, and memory usage has also been reduced.
Fixed multiple pieces of code that could cause memory leaks, solving the problem of the game becoming increasingly laggy and even crashing after extended gameplay.
Quest Fixes and Improvements:
Miasma Swamp:
- Ancient Treasures: Fixed the issue where necromancers did not drop necromancy school learning books after death.
Optimization Improvements:
There is now a mouse cursor UI change as a hint when pressing the middle mouse button to rotate the camera.
Added new "Arena" type landmarks on the world map to mark arena locations.
Alongside this major update, we are simultaneously launching a Supporter Pack DLC. If you enjoy our game, we kindly ask you to consider supporting us through the supporter pack.
The studio is still under tremendous economic pressure, and we very much hope to continue updating this game that still has great potential. Every bit of help from you is crucial to us, and we are deeply grateful!
