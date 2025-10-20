Age of Reforging: The Freelands v1.10a Major Update

Added a mechanism to unlock Reputation shop items based on reputation/favor. This mechanism has been applied to merchants from the White Seed Order, Green Leaves Guild, Wild Mages Association , Mercenary Guild, and Arenas' League.

Added a series of "Gladiator" career storyline quests. Players can now go to the Blackthorn Arena to register as a "Freeman Gladiator" and showcase their abilities in the arena, gradually becoming arena champions and unlocking various gladiator-exclusive rewards. Additionally, we have redesigned the gladiatorial combat mechanics to accommodate our new "Gladiator Career" gameplay.

Added a new quest related to "Disguise Potions." Completing the quest will unlock the disguise potion recipe, which allows complete re-editing of a character's appearance.

Added barber functionality in major towns throughout the game. You can find barber NPCs in market areas and talk to them to start editing the hairstyle and other appearance options of the selected character.

Added a new legendary weapon: Bane of Malevolent Spirits, which has a chance of being found in the final chest of a high-level dungeon.

Added a new helmet to the Time Keeper set.

After completing the "Shadow of the Wuxia" questline, a martial arts arena will now open in Bamboo Brook Valley, and players can obtain the secret manual of the Spirit Snake Palm technique in its ultimate challenge.

Fixed issues where text was not fully displayed in certain languages on specific UIs.



Fixed an issue where dialogue would still pop up after the player was defeated and the game ended in certain situations.



Fixed a bug that prevented players from challenging certain arenas.



Fixed an issue where faction relationship information in the log window was not updated in a timely manner.



Fixed an issue where quest markers on the map were displayed below location markers.



Fixed incorrect display of professional skills in character portrait tooltips.



Fixed formatting errors in character information in the captive management interface and hiring interface.



Fixed an issue where some passively triggered monsters (such as Iron Guards, Skeletons, etc.) could not be attacked by players while attacking them.



Fixed an issue where Dark Wizards might not die correctly when killed.

