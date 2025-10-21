Hello! It has been a while, I got ill, took a vacation then got ill again but after all that managed to get some new content for the game! For now whilst I test some issues as displayed below, this will be in the beta branch that anyone can have access to!
All you need to do is right click on CROAK CAFE>Properties>Betas and switch to beta_test - for beta testing.
Here's some new additions for the game!
ORDER SYSTEM:
This system is slightly different now to prevent cases where it would just constantly want two of dishes on repeat for the majority of the game
DIFFICULTY:
There is now two difficulty options, I will be constantly tweaking these.
Easy difficulty: Similar to the normal difficulty, but will get the highest amount regardless of patience and the order system is a bit easier. The score won't get uploaded to the leader boards
Normal difficulty: Stays the same as usual
BUGS:
Achievements should be fixed now.
Added some extra fluid to ingredient movement so they slid and move around a bit more than being static
CONTENT:
There are now 3 new levels, with 2 new cafes/restaurants.
There is a resolution issue for some, which will take time to fix as I have to alter the games art to make it scalable for all devices, so I will look into working on this.
Still sick, so will be taking a break to recover from the flu and then I'll look into fixing anything that arises , whilst tweaking some of the stuff added to this update!
Ribbiting Regards
Owen
