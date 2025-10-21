This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello! It has been a while, I got ill, took a vacation then got ill again but after all that managed to get some new content for the game! For now whilst I test some issues as displayed below, this will be in the beta branch that anyone can have access to!



All you need to do is right click on CROAK CAFE>Properties>Betas and switch to beta_test - for beta testing.

Here's some new additions for the game!



ORDER SYSTEM:

This system is slightly different now to prevent cases where it would just constantly want two of dishes on repeat for the majority of the game

DIFFICULTY:

There is now two difficulty options, I will be constantly tweaking these.

Easy difficulty: Similar to the normal difficulty, but will get the highest amount regardless of patience and the order system is a bit easier. The score won't get uploaded to the leader boards

Normal difficulty: Stays the same as usual



BUGS:

Achievements should be fixed now.

Added some extra fluid to ingredient movement so they slid and move around a bit more than being static



CONTENT:

There are now 3 new levels, with 2 new cafes/restaurants.



There is a resolution issue for some, which will take time to fix as I have to alter the games art to make it scalable for all devices, so I will look into working on this.



Still sick, so will be taking a break to recover from the flu and then I'll look into fixing anything that arises , whilst tweaking some of the stuff added to this update!





Ribbiting Regards

Owen