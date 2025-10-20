 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20461060 Edited 20 October 2025 – 10:32:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🦊 Fox Tail — Halloween Special (Oct 20 – Nov 3, 2025)

The Halloween event has arrived!
Throughout the dark corners of the map, mysterious pumpkins are hidden.
Find them to receive valuable rewards — and with some luck, you might discover the unique “Fox Tail” item!
This rare treasure can only be obtained during Halloween, so don’t miss your chance!

🎮 Game Update

Along with the event, the game has received several important updates:

  1. Localization: The interface is now 80–90% translated into the following languages:
    English, Russian, German, French, Spanish, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified).
    Minor inaccuracies will be refined soon for a full-quality translation.

  2. AI Improvements: Fixed an issue where the hunter could freeze at the start.

  3. Item Interface: The inventory tab has been redesigned — players can now view their full collection, item counts, and missing collectibles.

  4. Sound Design: Added new in-game and UI sound effects for a more immersive experience.

Enjoy the spooky season and good luck finding your Fox Tail! 🎃🦊

Changed files in this update

