🦊 Fox Tail — Halloween Special (Oct 20 – Nov 3, 2025)

The Halloween event has arrived!

Throughout the dark corners of the map, mysterious pumpkins are hidden.

Find them to receive valuable rewards — and with some luck, you might discover the unique “Fox Tail” item!

This rare treasure can only be obtained during Halloween, so don’t miss your chance!

🎮 Game Update

Along with the event, the game has received several important updates:

Localization: The interface is now 80–90% translated into the following languages:

English, Russian, German, French, Spanish, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified).

Minor inaccuracies will be refined soon for a full-quality translation. AI Improvements: Fixed an issue where the hunter could freeze at the start. Item Interface: The inventory tab has been redesigned — players can now view their full collection, item counts, and missing collectibles. Sound Design: Added new in-game and UI sound effects for a more immersive experience.

Enjoy the spooky season and good luck finding your Fox Tail! 🎃🦊