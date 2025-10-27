Greetings adventurers into the land of Arloria!



Mythrealm is now available on Steam!!



After 4 years in development by our small team, Mythrealm is now available for everyone to play in Early Access! Mythrealm is brought to you by Delta Video Games and our awesome publisher indie.io.



I'd like to offer my heartfelt thanks to our development team, to our publisher, and most of all to our player community who have supported the game up to release. You have all been absolutely wonderful and excellent! Thank you!!



So today everyone can play Mythrealm! I'm happy to say that the game is 20% OFF on launch week! So get the game while it's hot and embark on a new fantasy adventure!



I'm proud to present the Mythrealm Early Access Release Trailer!





Hope you enjoyed the trailer! If so check out the game today! Tell your friends, tell your family and join us on an epic quest to discover the secrets of the Mythrealm!



We wish you an awesome and fun time in game!!



Warmest regards,

Delta Video Games.























