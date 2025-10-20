DLC bugs fixed：
When attacking the boss and gaining the buff, time will not stop, and the boss will keep attacking.
After passing the DLC boss, it can not get the buffs by using the mouse.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
DLC bugs fixed：
When attacking the boss and gaining the buff, time will not stop, and the boss will keep attacking.
After passing the DLC boss, it can not get the buffs by using the mouse.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update