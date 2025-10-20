 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20460994
Update notes via Steam Community

DLC bugs fixed：

When attacking the boss and gaining the buff, time will not stop, and the boss will keep attacking.

After passing the DLC boss, it can not get the buffs by using the mouse.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2657311
  • Loading history…
