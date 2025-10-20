Hello, This is the EZ2ON Team.
We will be performing server maintenance to address the following.
Please note that the game will be unavailable during this maintenance.
● Detailed Information
Loosening of 「Ouroboros ~Challenge~ 」 Course Gauge
Following maintenance, this course will reopen on the 23rd at 10:00 UTC (03:00 PT)
Clear Challenge progress and rankings will remain unchanged
● Schedule (Countdown)
[KST/JST] Oct. 23, 02:00 - Oct. 23, 03:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)
[CST/SGT] Oct. 23, 01:00 - Oct. 23, 02:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)
[UTC] Oct. 22, 17:00 - Oct. 22, 18:00
[PT] Oct. 22, 10:00 - Oct. 22, 11:00 (Pacific Time)
We recommend wrapping up games at least 10 minutes before the maintenance window to prevent interruptions.
The schedule is subject to change.
Changed files in this update