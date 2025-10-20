 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20460964 Edited 20 October 2025 – 11:13:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, This is the EZ2ON Team.

We will be performing server maintenance to address the following.
Please note that the game will be unavailable during this maintenance.

● Detailed Information

  • Loosening of 「Ouroboros ~Challenge~ 」 Course Gauge

    Following maintenance, this course will reopen on the 23rd at 10:00 UTC (03:00 PT)

    Clear Challenge progress and rankings will remain unchanged

● Schedule (Countdown)

  • [KST/JST] Oct. 23, 02:00 - Oct. 23, 03:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)

  • [CST/SGT] Oct. 23, 01:00 - Oct. 23, 02:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)

  • [UTC] Oct. 22, 17:00 - Oct. 22, 18:00

  • [PT] Oct. 22, 10:00 - Oct. 22, 11:00 (Pacific Time)

We recommend wrapping up games at least 10 minutes before the maintenance window to prevent interruptions.

The schedule is subject to change.

