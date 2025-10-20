Hello, This is the EZ2ON Team.

We will be performing server maintenance to address the following.

Please note that the game will be unavailable during this maintenance.

● Detailed Information

Loosening of 「Ouroboros ~Challenge~ 」 Course Gauge Following maintenance, this course will reopen on the 23rd at 10:00 UTC (03:00 PT) Clear Challenge progress and rankings will remain unchanged

[KST/JST] Oct. 23, 02:00 - Oct. 23, 03:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)

[CST/SGT] Oct. 23, 01:00 - Oct. 23, 02:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)

[UTC] Oct. 22, 17:00 - Oct. 22, 18:00

[PT] Oct. 22, 10:00 - Oct. 22, 11:00 (Pacific Time)

We recommend wrapping up games at least 10 minutes before the maintenance window to prevent interruptions.

The schedule is subject to change.