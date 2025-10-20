 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20460946 Edited 20 October 2025 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone! I've just pushed a small patch to keep things running smoothly:

Security update applied (Unity fix).

Mole wall detection lights are now more reliable when loading saves.

Fixed a rare looping sound when opening/closing the oil and coolant lids while the drill was active.

Thanks for playing and for all your feedback ːsteamthumbsupː

