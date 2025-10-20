 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20460854 Edited 20 October 2025 – 09:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Card Fusion Feature Added

You can now fuse cards of the same VTuber or the same rarity!

There are three types of fusion:
Same VTuber × Same Rarity → Upgrade rarity up to two levels higher!?
Different VTuber × Same Rarity → Create brand-new skill and card combinations never seen before!
Same VTuber × Different Rarity → You might level up if it goes well!?
Use the Card Fusion system to create your ideal card!

Esaki Makura’s Voice Added!

We’ve added Esaki Makura’s voice!
Clear the normal mode or get her Premium Card to unlock new voice lines!

Thank you for continuing to support VTBattle!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
  • Loading history…
