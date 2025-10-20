Card Fusion Feature Added

Esaki Makura’s Voice Added!

You can now fuse cards of the same VTuber or the same rarity!There are three types of fusion:Same VTuber × Same Rarity → Upgrade rarity up to two levels higher!?Different VTuber × Same Rarity → Create brand-new skill and card combinations never seen before!Same VTuber × Different Rarity → You might level up if it goes well!?Use the Card Fusion system to create your ideal card!We’ve added Esaki Makura’s voice!Clear the normal mode or get her Premium Card to unlock new voice lines!Thank you for continuing to support VTBattle!