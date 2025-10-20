General
Players will no longer be punished for leaving matchmaking matches against Bots if they were the only human player.
Player status in lobby will now be saved between game launches.
Bots Improvements
All implemented bots now will be able to use all active abilities of their heroes.
Some ridiculous usage of some abilities and items fixed (e.g., Gokong spending illusions after using ultimate right away, using Pyrostaff on creeps, Vex using ultimate on neutrals).
Bots now will be able to use more items.
Bot item builds were updated and should make more sense now.
Bots will be less eager to spend all their mana on creep waves.
Some bots will reserve mana for their ultimates unless they have low health or ultimate is on a cooldown.
Bots are less likely to engage bosses unprepared.
Bots are less eager to keep pushing one line after destroying generator and should push other lanes and go for bosses instead.
Bots will be more eager to use their aggressive abilities against bosses and defensive abilities on allies attacking bosses.
Bug fixes
Fixed a problem with effects of Ace's Avalanche (W), Carter's Yak Attack (W), Vermillion's Rocket Jump (R) never expiring and therefore staying in memory. This also should solve the problem with these effects popping up all over the map randomly.
Fixed Chester's default build having no ability build.
Fixed Hero Progress to display correct model and play appropriate voice lines for the hero chosen.
Replaced expired SSL certificate.
Sound and visual effects for Moxie were fixed.
"Launcher music" option in settings now saves properly.
Shoutout to everyone involved in developing or testing the changes for the patch:
The Chiprel
Necropola
