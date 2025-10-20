Player status in lobby will now be saved between game launches.

Players will no longer be punished for leaving matchmaking matches against Bots if they were the only human player.

All implemented bots now will be able to use all active abilities of their heroes.

Some ridiculous usage of some abilities and items fixed (e.g., Gokong spending illusions after using ultimate right away, using Pyrostaff on creeps, Vex using ultimate on neutrals).

Bots now will be able to use more items.

Bot item builds were updated and should make more sense now.

Bots will be less eager to spend all their mana on creep waves.

Some bots will reserve mana for their ultimates unless they have low health or ultimate is on a cooldown.

Bots are less likely to engage bosses unprepared.

Bots are less eager to keep pushing one line after destroying generator and should push other lanes and go for bosses instead.