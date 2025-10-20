We want to add a "Fast-Forward" (by holding a certain key) to some minigames so that they can be played and progressed through more quickly.

We've noticed some physics inconsistencies in Tatiana's minigame, Kotoba Kyuugi, and are looking to fix this soon.

We've noted that some bottles can get stuck in the path of play in Otogawa's minigame, Okkake no Osakenori, and are looking to fix this soon.

We've noticed that when holding a button to move, then sliding your hand (while still holding the button) to another button occasionally does not allow the player to rotate properly in the dungeon. We are looking to fix in the near future.

We may be able to prepare a Nintendo Switch-specific option that improves graphics for those playing on Nintendo Switch 2. ✅ UPDATE: This is done and waiting to be released later this month!