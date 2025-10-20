Shujinkou v1.43
Bug Fixes
Fix resolution problems on ultrawide monitors, including proper dropdown display of selectable 16:9 resolutions.
Fix harmless error that may appear when a Yajuu joins a normal battle.
Fix input error that could take place when spamming inputs in the Fuu Underground.
Fix residual errors that may pop up when finishing Okkake no Osakenori.
Fix the equipment type of two late game equipment pieces.
Fix very small navigation issue with buttons and controllers for a couple dozen spots.
Fix typos and other issues found in a few dialogue scenes.
Fix a progression bug that only occurs for some players in Labyrinth 10.
Fix an equipment duplication error.
Our Biggest Priorities
We want to add a "Fast-Forward" (by holding a certain key) to some minigames so that they can be played and progressed through more quickly.
We've noticed some physics inconsistencies in Tatiana's minigame, Kotoba Kyuugi, and are looking to fix this soon.
We've noted that some bottles can get stuck in the path of play in Otogawa's minigame, Okkake no Osakenori, and are looking to fix this soon.
We've noticed that when holding a button to move, then sliding your hand (while still holding the button) to another button occasionally does not allow the player to rotate properly in the dungeon. We are looking to fix in the near future.
We may be able to prepare a Nintendo Switch-specific option that improves graphics for those playing on Nintendo Switch 2.✅ UPDATE: This is done and waiting to be released later this month! There are some users still experiencing issues with widescreen play, for example with selectable resolutions not appearing in the dropdown option. Although we were planning to revisit this issue in September, we ended up not having the bandwidth to do so due to the recent launch of the port on Nintendo Switch. We apologize for the inconvenience and plan on looking into this in October.✅ UPDATE: This is done and is confirmed to work on every ultrawide monitor! Applying this fix to the Demo version will happen later this week.
Thank you!
Thank you Shujinkou players for your continued support and QOL requests! Feel free to join our Discord community if you need assistance with gameplay, want to suggest features or provide constructive feedback, or want to meet and chat with other fans of Shujinkou!
https://discord.com/invite/UdCdvSuwpk
Read more about this update on the official Rice Games website:
https://ricegames.net/2025/10/20/shujinkou-v1-43-patch-notes/
