Fixes

Added new boundaries to the third dream so you don't fall of the edge



Added a gamma slider in the settings



Added more light to stairs in the basement as they were hard to see



Raised the invisible floor in the large beer room so you don’t fall off



Pause menu doesn’t require a click to start interacting



All achievements should be working!



The music during the chase scene now is apart of the music slider



Fixed door collision of the market



New stuff

Added some wireframe references for the bread so you can see



Created a walkthrough guide and achievement guide



Hello Everyone!It's so exciting to see our game post launch, all the reviews and feedback is pushing us forward and we cooked up a patch for some things we missed. Thank you all for being patient, we will eventually get better at this stuff :)