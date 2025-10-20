It's so exciting to see our game post launch, all the reviews and feedback is pushing us forward and we cooked up a patch for some things we missed. Thank you all for being patient, we will eventually get better at this stuff :)
Fixes
- Added new boundaries to the third dream so you don't fall of the edge
- Added a gamma slider in the settings
- Added more light to stairs in the basement as they were hard to see
- Raised the invisible floor in the large beer room so you don’t fall off
- Pause menu doesn’t require a click to start interacting
- All achievements should be working!
- The music during the chase scene now is apart of the music slider
- Fixed door collision of the market
New stuff
- Added some wireframe references for the bread so you can see
- Created a walkthrough guide and achievement guide
Changed files in this update