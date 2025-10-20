 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20460553 Edited 20 October 2025 – 18:46:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Everyone!

It's so exciting to see our game post launch, all the reviews and feedback is pushing us forward and we cooked up a patch for some things we missed. Thank you all for being patient, we will eventually get better at this stuff :)

Fixes


  • Added new boundaries to the third dream so you don't fall of the edge
  • Added a gamma slider in the settings
  • Added more light to stairs in the basement as they were hard to see
  • Raised the invisible floor in the large beer room so you don’t fall off
  • Pause menu doesn’t require a click to start interacting
  • All achievements should be working!
  • The music during the chase scene now is apart of the music slider
  • Fixed door collision of the market


New stuff


  • Added some wireframe references for the bread so you can see
  • Created a walkthrough guide and achievement guide

Changed files in this update

