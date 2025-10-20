 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov ARC Raiders
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20460540 Edited 20 October 2025 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Features:
- Major Under-the-hood updates to how Purrallel Universes builds the play space and deck. This is the key piece that sets up Space Cat Solitaire for its Roguelike elements.
- Big updates to the Card Selection System for Purrallel Universes (and Adventure Mode).
- Added pitch variation to babbling voices to break monotony

Bugfixes:
- Fixed some odd interactions when mousing over the top UI buttons during "cutscenes"
- Fixed and issue that was allowing players to click UI buttons during "cutscenes"

Changed files in this update

Depot 3940811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link