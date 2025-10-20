Features:

- Major Under-the-hood updates to how Purrallel Universes builds the play space and deck. This is the key piece that sets up Space Cat Solitaire for its Roguelike elements.

- Big updates to the Card Selection System for Purrallel Universes (and Adventure Mode).

- Added pitch variation to babbling voices to break monotony



Bugfixes:

- Fixed some odd interactions when mousing over the top UI buttons during "cutscenes"

- Fixed and issue that was allowing players to click UI buttons during "cutscenes"