Features:
- Major Under-the-hood updates to how Purrallel Universes builds the play space and deck. This is the key piece that sets up Space Cat Solitaire for its Roguelike elements.
- Big updates to the Card Selection System for Purrallel Universes (and Adventure Mode).
- Added pitch variation to babbling voices to break monotony
Bugfixes:
- Fixed some odd interactions when mousing over the top UI buttons during "cutscenes"
- Fixed and issue that was allowing players to click UI buttons during "cutscenes"
Final major F&F Playtest Update (Purrallel Universes) 2025.10.20
Update notes via Steam Community
