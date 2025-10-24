Fixes & Adjustments・You can now select the CPU level (4–X) in Room Match settings.
・The 6th Ranked Match has ended. Until maintenance on November 4, it will be an interval period — Ranked Match mode will remain playable, but titles and ranks will not change.
・Minor bugs have been fixed.
Replaced the supply for both online matches.https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zS7aZSYWZE65P6dvD5Lg1p8aNTBD-VP5IWAtp2Lp3w4/edit?gid=797601911#gid=797601911
In Ranked Matches, these 8 supplies will have an increased appearance rate.
*"Online matches" refer to both Rank Match and Room Match modes. Additionally, Room Match can also be used for solo practice.
After creating a room, pressing “START” will begin a match against a CPU opponent. Pressing “START without Bot” will let you start a game alone.
Please feel free to use this feature to check new cards or test out new strategies!
Changed files in this update