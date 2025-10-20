 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20460488 Edited 20 October 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers,

This update Fixes shader bugs caused by the Unity update. (The halo around cursed characters was not being displayed correctly)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Robin Morningwood Adventure PC x64 Depot 1457221
Windows 32-bit Robin Morningwood Adventure PC x86 Depot 1457222
