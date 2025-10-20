 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov ARC Raiders
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20460476 Edited 20 October 2025 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Enemies

  • All mortar crab field VFX updated to improve visibility
  • Enemy Melee Attacks have improved Visibility


Levels

  • Material Performance improvements
  • Player spawn improvements


UI

  • Cleaned up and swapped out a few assets that were feeling out of place


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed items missing their rarity
  • Fixed an issue with the weapon selector causing it to show the wrong information
  • Fixed a bug where the lightning orb ground indicator does not show up
  • Fixed a bug where Fisherman’s Indicator would not show up properly

Changed files in this update

Depot 3335631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link