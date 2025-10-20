* Increased Scaleblight follow distance in order to avoid unwanted resets
* Fixed bug with some shops not showing the correct items
* Fixed bug with Icescythe Lord damage
* Improved mercenaries buffing behaviour
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.8.10.2 Hotfix 🛠️
