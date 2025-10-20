 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20460386 Edited 20 October 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
* Increased Scaleblight follow distance in order to avoid unwanted resets
* Fixed bug with some shops not showing the correct items
* Fixed bug with Icescythe Lord damage
* Improved mercenaries buffing behaviour

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
